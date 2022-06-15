Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav tour: Karnataka minister says state, Centre didn’t ask to select Hindi-speaking students

Following reports of the government reportedly selecting only Hindi-speaking students for the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ tour programme, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh Wednesday clarified that neither the state nor the central government has issued any such direction.

A controversy erupted after a circular by the Deputy Director for Pre-University Education Department (Bengaluru South) instructed colleges to choose students who can speak Hindi for the tour.

Taking to Twitter, Nagesh said, “Neither the Centre nor the state government has given instruction that knowledge of Hindi or English language were mandatory for students to take part in a tour programme to other states, as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.”

Kannada Development Authority chairperson T S Nagabharana had written to the PU department and had objected to the circular and sought a revised circular by the department. Nagesh has promised a disciplinary action against officials or staff responsible for creating confusion.

As a part of the programme, a total of 50 students will be sent to Uttarakhand in a batch and the equal number of students will be travelling from there to Karnataka. Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy strongly condemned the circular and said, “BJP governments in the Centre and the State which are conspiring for ‘One Bharat, One Language’ policy are involved in heinousness act of ignoring Kannada students during school excursion. This is inexcusable & condemnable.”

“I am shocked to read media reports on an order issued by the Bengaluru DDPI that only those students who speak Hindi should be selected. This order is a heinous betrayal to Kannada,” he added in the series of tweets Wednesday.