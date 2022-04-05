Azaan row: Bengaluru police begin seizing mics from places of worship

With several right-wing Hindu groups launching campaigns against playing of ‘azaan’ through loudspeakers at mosques, Bengaluru city police began seizing microphones from places of worship which allegedly defied court orders on noise pollution.

City police commissioner Kamal Pant on Tuesday said that several microphones were seized from religious places where court orders were violated. The police have booked cases and the drive will continue to monitor the prescribed decibel levels and action will be initiated, he added.

Pant said that 301 religious places, including temples, churches and mosques, have been issued notices in Bengaluru and asked to stick to the rules on noise as per the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

While the police called it a part of an awareness drive, it has come in the backdrop of Hindu fringe activists vowing to play Hanuman Chalisa through loudspeakers in the morning to counter the azaan. Sri Rama Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik on Tuesday warned that if the government fails to remove microphones from all the mosques, the Sene would intensify its protest by singing bhajans using loudspeakers in temples.

According to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, restrictions on the use of loud speakers or public address systems include not using one “except after obtaining written permission from the authority,”and not using a loud speaker/public address system at night between 10 pm and 6 am. except in closed premises for communication within – auditoria, conference rooms, community halls and banquet halls.

“The State Government may subject to such terms and conditions as are necessary to reduce noise pollution, permit use of loud speakers or public address systems during night hours (between 10 p.m. to midnight on or during any cultural or religious festive occasion of a limited duration not exceeding fifteen days in all during a calendar year,” the rules add.

Last year, the south division police had launched a special drive and seized microphones, booked cases and issued notices to temples and mosques. This year, south division police had issued notices to 11 places of worship, including the famous Dodda Ganapathi Temple, warning them of cases if they violate noise pollution norms. However, the notices were withdrawn as it drew flak from the BJP leaders.