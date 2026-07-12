RSS says it’s ‘confident of decisive turn’ in Ram temple donations probe

A three-day annual Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh concluded in Karnataka on Sunday, with the RSS expressing confidence that the investigation into the alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram temple will take a “decisive turn” in the coming days.

A statement issued by the RSS said that during a meeting at the conference, “everyone expressed grief over the incident of irregularities in the counting of the donation box offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, and expressed confidence that the ongoing SIT and police action, initiated at the request of the Teerth Kshetra Nyas, will reach a decisive turn. It was expected of the Teerth Kshetra Nyas to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future which could hurt the reverence and deep faith of all Ram Bhakts towards the Ram Mandir.”