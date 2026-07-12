RSS says it’s ‘confident of decisive turn’ in Ram temple donations probe

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A three-day annual Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh concluded in Karnataka on Sunday, with the RSS expressing confidence that the investigation into the alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram temple will take a “decisive turn” in the coming days.
A statement issued by the RSS said that during a meeting at the conference, “everyone expressed grief over the incident of irregularities in the counting of the donation box offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, and expressed confidence that the ongoing SIT and police action, initiated at the request of the Teerth Kshetra Nyas, will reach a decisive turn. It was expected of the Teerth Kshetra Nyas to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future which could hurt the reverence and deep faith of all Ram Bhakts towards the Ram Mandir.”
The irregularities refer to the alleged embezzlement of crores of rupees from the cash and other offerings made to the temple in Uttar Pradesh. The incidents at the temple inaugurated in 2024 came to light in June.
RSS Sarasanghachalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, and 226 other delegates from various parts of the country attended the Baithak held at Belagavi.
Census, population ‘imbalance’, drugs
“The meeting discussed various topics concerning the current scenario, mainly including information regarding the census and the challenges arising from population imbalance,” the statement said. Along with it, the RSS expressed concern over the “growing ill-effects of drugs” and called for efforts towards de-addiction.
The RSS said that it trained 18,842 swayamsevaks at 83 Sangh Shiksha and 12 Karyakarta Vikas Vargs held across the country during the year.
“This training included subjects like daily shakha, sangh karyapaddhati, gram vikas, kutumba prabodhan, disaster management and environment,” according to the statement.
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