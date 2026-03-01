Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death: Karnataka town declares 3-day mourning, protests against US-Israel strikes on Iran

To protest against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s killing, Alipur residents carried out a march wearing black dresses on Sunday. (File Photo)

As the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel attacks was announced on Sunday, a town 75 km from Bengaluru turned gloomy and declared a three-day mourning.

Residents of the town, Alipur, located in Karnataka’s Gauribidanur taluk, emphasised the region’s deep spiritual, cultural, and educational ties with Iran. They said the area is also known as ‘Mini Iran’ or ‘Baby Iran’ for boasting a 25,000-strong Shia population.

To protest against Khamenei’s killing, the residents carried out a march wearing black dresses on Sunday. Some were seen sobbing while holding onto the photo of Khamenei. Also, shops in Alipur shut their shutters to mark their protest.