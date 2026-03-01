Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death: Karnataka town declares 3-day mourning, protests against US-Israel strikes on Iran

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
As the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel attacks was announced on Sunday, a town 75 km from Bengaluru turned gloomy and declared a three-day mourning.
Residents of the town, Alipur, located in Karnataka’s Gauribidanur taluk, emphasised the region’s deep spiritual, cultural, and educational ties with Iran. They said the area is also known as ‘Mini Iran’ or ‘Baby Iran’ for boasting a 25,000-strong Shia population.
To protest against Khamenei’s killing, the residents carried out a march wearing black dresses on Sunday. Some were seen sobbing while holding onto the photo of Khamenei. Also, shops in Alipur shut their shutters to mark their protest.
Locals recalled that Khamenei himself visited Alipur in 1981-82 to inaugurate a hospital built with Iranian government support.
Many from this town have been to Iran to pursue education, and some are still stranded in Iran. Many locals also run businesses in Tehran.
The district police deployed additional force and also held meetings with local Muslim community leaders. Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey visited the village.
“The Shia Muslim population is about 90 per cent, and the rest are Hindu families. We have held a meeting with Anjuman-e-Jafaria Committee members. They held a prayer after the procession in which 3,000 people participated. The situation is under control, and the protests were peaceful,” Chouksey said.
