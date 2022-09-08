Axis Bank to set up paediatrics wing at Indian Institute of Science’s Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital

Axis Bank Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, pledging to dedicate the paediatrics wing at IISc’s new Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital .

“The pediatrics wing will be equipped with the latest technology in neonatal care and will have 20 state-of-the-art Neonatal ICU (NICU) beds for the care of critically-ill neonates. The dedicated wing will also enable postgraduate students to undergo world-class training in paediatrics care and further contribute to the development of innovative solutions in this field. This will take forward the IISc Medical School’s ethos of creating a generation of physician-scientists, capable of melding clinical care with cutting-edge research. The Axis Bank paediatrics wing is expected to be operational by early 2025,” a statement from the IISc read.

Professor Govindan Rangarajan, IISc director, said, “We thank Axis Bank for partnering with us in our quest to push the frontiers of clinical research through the establishment of the Axis Bank Pediatrics Wing. Innovation in neonatal and paediatric care is the need of the hour in a fast-developing country like India. Axis Bank’s support of the paediatrics wing at IISc will contribute to securing the health of our country’s future generations.”

Subrat Mohanty, group executive, Axis Bank, said, “We are proud to partner with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), India’s premier research institution, for the paediatrics wing at the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital. Our aim is to achieve excellence in clinical research in the field of pediatrics and neonatal care that is critical for India.”

HDFC Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the IISc in July pledging Rs 107.76 crore to support cardiology, radiology, and emergency medicine wings of the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital.

The IISc is setting up a multi-specialty, not-for-profit, 832-bed hospital called the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital, along with a Postgraduate Medical School on its Bengaluru campus. The hospital is expected to be fully functional by the end of 2024 while the first batch of MD/PhD students will be admitted in the year 2025.