Avoid cool drinks, ice creams, long journeys: Karnataka health department issues cold weather advisory

In the backdrop of light to heavy rain and cold breeze which Karnataka has been experiencing owing to cyclone Mandous, the state health department Monday issued an advisory to the public, especially children, pregnant women, elderly citizens, and those with other comorbid conditions. It advises the public to avoid consuming cool drinks, ice creams or refrigerated water.

“It is advised to keep yourself hydrated and preferably drink warm water/warm soups. Consume freshly prepared foods which are easy to digest. Keep yourself warm by wearing sweaters, socks, and gloves and stay warm even when you are indoors. Bathe in hot/warm water. Avoid going outside, unless it is necessary,” the advisory issued by health commissioner Randeep D said.

It said those who have symptoms of flu and fever should visit a doctor and avoid self-medication. “Plug your ears with cotton or use a scarf and wear a mask while stepping out. Avoid coming in contact with those who have fever, cold, cough etc. Cough or sneeze into elbow or use tissue/handkerchief while coughing. Wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Visit your doctor if you have fever and flu-like symptoms or symptoms of any other illness. Do not self-medicate yourself,” the advisory added.

“It is advised not to get drenched in the rains/ exposed to chilly & windy conditions. It is not advised to go on long journeys (especially weekend trips or sightseeing trips) or consume spicy /masala-laden foods. District/ BBMP Health authorities should ensure creation of awareness on the same, so that the vulnerable population remains healthy during the season/ period,” the advisory said.