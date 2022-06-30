Autorickshaw driver kills minor daughters, drives around town with bodies: Karnataka police

A 34-year-old autorickshaw driver allegedly killed his minor daughters, kept their bodies under the vehicle’s back seat and roamed around a Karnataka town at night before surrendering to police.

Lakshmikanth, a resident of Bhovi Galli at Bamboo Bazar in Kalaburagi town, allegedly killed his daughters Soni (11) and Mayuri (9) after quarrelling with his estranged wife, Anjali, over the custody of their four children, who were staying with their maternal grandparents. Anjali had left Lakshmikanth for her boyfriend four months ago after, according to the police, he accused her of having an affair with a man.

As the children visited their father on Monday, Anjali objected to it, leading to a quarrel between the couple. Lakshmikanth later took the four children in his autorickshaw for a ride and allegedly strangled his elder daughters to death without the knowledge of the younger ones, Mohith (5) and Shreya (3), according to the police.

After allegedly killing his children around 4.30pm on Tuesday, Lakshmikanth travelled around Kalaburgi town in the autorickshaw and surrendered at the Mahatma Basaveshwara police station on Wednesday morning.

A police officer who investigated the murders said Lakshmikanth wanted to kill all the four children. “His mental health is in a bad condition. He said he was worried that his children’s lives could be spoiled if he sent them with Anjali and he killed them. By the time he strangled two of his children, he got afraid and decided to not to kill the other children. Unsure of what to do, he roamed around the town before surrendering,” he said.

Lakshmikanth was expelled from his house after he married Anjali against the wishes of his family, according to the police, who handed over the younger children to their maternal grandparents.