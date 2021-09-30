Auto-rickshaw fares likely to go up in Bengaluru, base fare may be hiked to Rs 30

The transport department is likely to increase auto-rickshaw fares in Bengaluru with the base fare likely to be hiked to Rs 30 from the present Rs 25.

District Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban J Manjunath, who is also the chairman of Road Transport Authority, said recently they held a meeting with stakeholders on the proposed hike and decided to hike the fare.

According to officials, it’s been almost eight years since 2013 when auto fares were last hiked by the government. Transport Minister B Sriramulu said, “The proposal has been made and it will be discussed with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Auto-rickshaw unions have requested a hike.”

Speaking to indianexpress.com, C N Srinivas, general secretary, Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union, said, “LPG prices have gone up in the last few years. A litre of auto LPG gas cost Rs 28 in 2013 and now it has risen to Rs 49.95. Hence, we request the government to raise the minimum fare.”

Apart from rising LPG prices, the unions said the pandemic has impacted their income. “Drivers have been affected by the lockdown. Auto drivers and our families are fighting to make ends meet every day,” Srinivas added.