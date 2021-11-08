Govt hikes auto fares in Bengaluru, new rates to be effective from Dec 1

The Karnataka transport department on Monday announced an increase in auto-rickshaw fares in Bengaluru. The base fare has been hiked to Rs 30 from the present Rs 25 for the first two kilometres. Meanwhile, Rs 15 will be charged for every subsequent kilometre.

District Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban J Manjunath, who is also the chairman of the Road Transport Authority, had recently held a meeting with the stakeholders on the issue of fare hike.

Officials said that auto fares were last revised by the government in 2013. The new fares will be effective from December 1.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, C N Srinivas, the general secretary of Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union in Bengaluru, said, “We are happy that the government has increased the fare. LPG prices have gone up in the last few years. A litre of auto LPG gas cost Rs 28 in 2013 and now it has risen to Rs 66. Hence, we had requested the state government and the transport department to raise the minimum fare.”

Apart from rising LPG prices, the unions said the pandemic has impacted their income. “Drivers have been adversely affected by the Covid-19-induced lockdown. Auto drivers and our families are fighting to make ends meet every day,” Srinivas added.