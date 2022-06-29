Authorities seal 16 illegal resorts near World Heritage Site Hampi in Karnataka

Acting on various complaints, the authorities in Karnataka’s Vijayanagara district have sealed 16 illegal resorts near Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. All of these establishments were situated within the core zone on the northern banks of the Tungabhadra river, according to the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority officials.

“The authority had sent showcause notices to the resort owners since they were operating on the agricultural lands, but the owners did not reply to those and continued operating, hence we had to seal the 16 resorts and disconnected electricity,” an official from the authority told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Also Read | World Heritage Day 2019: 5 reasons to take the kids to Hampi

Earlier, the Vijayanagara deputy commissioner had ordered the authority to evacuate the illegal resorts within 48 hours. In 2021, around 40 resorts that were operating on Virupapur Gaddi island in Anegundi near Hampi were shut down by the authority for operating illegally in the area.

A senior official from the district administration told The Indian Express: “It is compulsory to have permission from the authority as Hampi is a UNESCO protected area. According to rules, any construction within a radius of 20 kilometres is banned.”