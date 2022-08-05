Since ban, authorities in Karnataka seized over 1 lakh kg single use plastic

Updated: August 5, 2022 7:01:22 pm
Since the implementation of the ban on the usage and manufacturing of single use plastic (SUP), the authorities in Karnataka in 22,116 inspections carried out between July 1 and July 31 seized 115,259.64 kg of plastic in the state. The state level data was shared by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Friday.
The ban on single use plastic was imposed by the Union environment ministry on July 1.
In the same period, in Bengaluru, the marshals of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) seized 10,962.31 kg of plastic.
The total number of fines imposed for violations across the state was Rs 36,612,525 of which Rs 21,48,600 was levied on violators in Bengaluru. Out of 15,629 cases of violation last month in the state, 4,414 were from Bengaluru.
An official of BBMP (solid waste management) said, “Our marshals are inspecting the shops and manufacturing units. We have seen a downward trend in the usage of plastic even at vegetable shops. The raids will continue. It is in public interest to shed the use of single use plastic.”
The East and West zones of Bengaluru have witnessed 1,054 and 1,083 cases of violations, South zone has seen 453 violations, Mahadevapura has seen 804 violations, RR Nagar 410, Yelahanka 179, Dasarahalli 206 and Bommanahalli 225 violations.
Among all the zones, the seizure of 6,738 kg of plastic from the Dasarahalli zone was the highest followed by the West zone where the seizure stood at 1,768.95 kg.
