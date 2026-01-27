From WhatsApp to AI, Australian envoy Philip Green on the changing face of diplomacy: ‘Substance to replace ceremony’

Rejecting claims that diplomacy is no longer relevant, Australian High Commissioner Philip Green said Friday that “rumours of diplomacy’s death have been greatly exaggerated.” He was speaking at Futures, a two-day series of talks and panel discussions that explore various aspects of the future, from the city’s development to morality in AI, at Alliance Francaise as part of the Bengaluru Hubba art and culture festival.

Green said that in future, matters of substance would replace ceremony in diplomacy. “Ceremony will be instrumentalised for substantive means – not just to turn up to an event to be there and show respect, but to use those moments to identify something substantive to hear or say.”