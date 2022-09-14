Audit reveals misappropriation of Rs 110 crore at Bengaluru co-op bank: Minister Somashekhar

In the second co-operative bank scam in Bengaluru in two years, the probe into Shushruti Souharda Sahakara Bank Niyamita has revealed misappropriation amounting to Rs 110 crore, according to minister for co-operation S T Somashekar.

Responding to a question raised by MLC U B Venkatesh at the Karnataka Legislative Council, Somashekar said on Tuesday that a recent audit of the co-operative bank found that of the Rs 180.77 crore deposits in the bank, Rs 110 crore had been misappropriated. “However, in its reply, the department said that the bank cannot be listed as bankrupt,” he said.

This is the second co-operative bank in Bengaluru whose operations have been halted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the last two years due to bad loans. In 2020, the RBI imposed withdrawal restrictions on Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha. Probe revealed that more than Rs 1,000 crore was misappropriated by the bank management. The case is currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Depositors at Shushruti Souharda Sahakara Bank Niyamita – numbering around 15,000 – said their money is stuck in the bank and they are unable to get any information on it. The RBI had imposed a withdrawal limit of Rs 5,000 on the bank in March. Since August this year, the Bengaluru city police have registered three FIRs against it.

Jayasimha Rao K R, a depositor, told The Indian Express that he had a fixed deposit (FD) of Rs 17 lakh at the bank, which he is now unable to withdraw. “The bank had promised 8-9 per cent annual interest, which made us want to invest here. A couple of years ago, the bank reduced the interest to 5 per cent stating that it was now turning into a nationalised bank. We did not cross-verify it, but blindly believed it. In reality, the bank was already in trouble. Only in March when the RBI imposed restrictions on withdrawal did we realise that we were cheated.”

The probe into the case, which is now being investigated by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru, has led to the arrest of its chairman Srinivas Murthy, his wife Darinidevi, who was one of the directors, and daughter Mokshatara. While Srinivas and Darinidevi are in judicial custody, Mokshatara is out on bail, officers said.

According to a police source, Murthy was an employee of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and took voluntary retirement. He later started a school and ran it for a few years before starting the bank in 1998. Around the same time, his contemporaries and juniors at BEL, who were retiring, were planning to invest their money and Murthy offered them 8-9 per cent interest, which made most of them invest here.

The bank, which was started at Andrahalli Main Road in Peenya Second State, later spread to Bengaluru. It had several branches in Bengaluru city, located in Peenya, Wilson Garden, Chikkalasandra and Sanjay Nagar, as well as in Chikkaballapura.

The bank chairman and directors were all from Murthy’s family and extended relatives, officials said, adding that many bad loans were distributed to realtors using forged documents. In one of the cases, a realtor had managed to get a Rs 28 crore loan but did not repay it, a police officer said.