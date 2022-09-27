scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Bengaluru: Atul Khatri’s stand-up comedy show gets cancelled, police blame organisers

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) R Srinivas Gowda said that the organisers of the event approached the officers at the last minute for permission to hold the show.

Officers from high grounds police station had denied the permission for the event. (File)

A show by stand-up comedian Atul Khatri that was scheduled to take place on Sunday was cancelled at the last minute after police denied permission to run the show.

The event ‘Daddy Kool’ was to be held at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan in Vasanthnagar from 7pm to 10pm.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) R Srinivas Gowda said that the organisers of the event approached the officers at the last minute for permission to hold the show. “We never denied permission at first, however we were forced to not grant them the permission as they did not furnish the required details. The organisers should approach the police at least two days prior to the event,” the DCP said.

Another police officer said that the building they had chosen as the venue belonged to the social welfare department. “It can accommodate 500 people. The organisers should give us details about the number of seats and other information. But, they failed.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Mankading’ or ‘Rarest o...Premium
UPSC Key-September 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Mankading’ or ‘Rarest o...
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to PakistanPremium
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to Pakistan
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...

This comes a month after a show by another stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was cancelled in Bengaluru after a Hindutva outfit petitioned city police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy alleging that Faruqui had hurt Hindu sentiments in his shows by making insulting remarks about Lord Ram and goddess Sita.

Taking to Instagram, Khatri said: “Hey Bengaluru! Sorry to inform you but today’s show at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan stands cancelled due to some unforeseen circumstances. The new details will be shared shortly and you will receive refund.”

Many fans, who had booked tickets for the show, expressed their disappointment on the post.

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

Avniash KR Singh wrote, “If it’s a health or family issue then no comments. But for any other reason then it’s an unprofessional behaviour.” Singh shared that he had traveled 22 kms to witness the show.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 08:15:36 pm
Next Story

Failed to defend targets in Asia Cup 2022 because of dew: India batting coach Vikram Rathour

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement