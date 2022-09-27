Bengaluru: Atul Khatri’s stand-up comedy show gets cancelled, police blame organisers

A show by stand-up comedian Atul Khatri that was scheduled to take place on Sunday was cancelled at the last minute after police denied permission to run the show.

The event ‘Daddy Kool’ was to be held at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan in Vasanthnagar from 7pm to 10pm.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) R Srinivas Gowda said that the organisers of the event approached the officers at the last minute for permission to hold the show. “We never denied permission at first, however we were forced to not grant them the permission as they did not furnish the required details. The organisers should approach the police at least two days prior to the event,” the DCP said.

Another police officer said that the building they had chosen as the venue belonged to the social welfare department. “It can accommodate 500 people. The organisers should give us details about the number of seats and other information. But, they failed.”

This comes a month after a show by another stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was cancelled in Bengaluru after a Hindutva outfit petitioned city police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy alleging that Faruqui had hurt Hindu sentiments in his shows by making insulting remarks about Lord Ram and goddess Sita.

Taking to Instagram, Khatri said: “Hey Bengaluru! Sorry to inform you but today’s show at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan stands cancelled due to some unforeseen circumstances. The new details will be shared shortly and you will receive refund.”

Many fans, who had booked tickets for the show, expressed their disappointment on the post.

Avniash KR Singh wrote, “If it’s a health or family issue then no comments. But for any other reason then it’s an unprofessional behaviour.” Singh shared that he had traveled 22 kms to witness the show.