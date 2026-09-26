ED searches Attica Gold premises in 4 cities, key promoters remain absconding

Enforcement Directorate's two-day searches that began on Wednesday were conducted as part of an investigation into allegations that the company and associated persons were habitually involved in purchasing and acquiring stolen gold articles.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has conducted searches at 16 premises linked to Attica Gold Private Limited across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam and seized Rs 7.52 lakh in cash, foreign currency, gold jewellery and silver articles.

The two-day searches that began on Wednesday were conducted as part of an investigation into allegations that the company and associated persons were habitually involved in purchasing and acquiring stolen gold articles.

According to the agency’s Bengaluru zonal office, the individuals did not cooperate with the investigation and remained absconding during the searches.

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The agency also alleged that employees at some of the business premises searched had been instructed by the key persons to remain unavailable during the operation.