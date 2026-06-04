Ragpicker arrested for following woman, attempting to rape her in Bengaluru

A 27-year-old rag picker was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru, the police said Thursday.

The incident occurred around 3.30 am on June 2. According to police, the woman was returning to her accommodation when the accused, identified as Saifal Mondal, allegedly began following her.

Investigators said Mondal allegedly intercepted the woman on the road and attempted to drag her to the other side of the street with the intention of sexually assaulting her. The woman screamed for help, drawing the attention of local residents, following which the accused fled the spot.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the police registered an FIR and launched a search operation. “An FIR was registered immediately after the complaint was received. The accused was traced and arrested the same night. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody,” a police officer said.