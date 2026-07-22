‘Attackers weren’t hawkers’: Vendors’ body decries assault on Bengaluru civic body team

The street vendors' body has urged the government to ensure that genuine hawkers are not harassed in the aftermath of the incident. (Pic for representation only)

Street vendors’ body on Wednesday decried the recent assault on Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials during an anti-encroachment drive in Shivajinagar while urging the Karnataka government to initiate stringent legal action against the offenders.

In a statement, the Street Vendors’ Joint Action Committee described the assault as “highly condemnable” and maintained that the attackers were not genuine street vendors but individuals allegedly associated with a pro-Kannada organisation.

The outfit asserted that registered street vendors have been pursuing their livelihood rights through constitutional and peaceful means.

The committee has urged the government to ensure that genuine street vendors are not harassed in the aftermath of the incident. It also sought an independent inquiry into allegations that certain officials had been protecting groups operating illegal permanent structures on public footpaths.