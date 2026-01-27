At MGNREGA protest, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says all gram panchayats will be named after Gandhi

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar, and Randeep Singh Surjewala met Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum demanding the restoration of the MGNREGA.

google-preferred-btn
SiddaramaiahKarnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the announcement at a Congress protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (File Photo)

At a protest organised by Karnataka Congress on Tuesday against the repeal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) by the Centre, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that all gram panchayats in the state would be named after Gandhi.

Speaking at the demonstration held at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, he said that the Congress would continue its protest against replacing the MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G. “In the upcoming budget session, an announcement to rename all gram panchayats after Gandhi will be made,” he said.

Although the Congress had announced a Raj Bhavan Chalo protest, Siddaramaiah said that it was called off because the Karnataka High Court had designated Freedom Park as the site for protests in the city.

A delegation of Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah; Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar; and Randeep Singh Surjewala, general secretary in charge of Karnataka; met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot following the protest and submitted a memorandum.

The memorandum described VB-G RAM G as a “broad daylight murder” of the MGNREGA and an assault on the rights of poor and needy beneficiaries of the previous employment scheme. The new law has unleashed an eight-pronged attack on the rights and welfare of labourers, it said.

The memorandum alleged that the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre had abdicated its responsibility to provide employment and snatched “the right of workers to demand work”. The new law centralises all powers within the Centre, serving a blow to decentralisation measures, it added.
Biometric authentication, geotagged attendance, and other features introduced under VB-G RAM G will exclude the poor, illiterate, and digitally unaware workers, the memorandum further alleged.

The Congress memorandum also demanded that the Central Government immediately restore the MGNREGA.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
ganesh naik
Once CM contender, now Shinde’s fiercest critic: Why Ganesh Naik wants to ‘wipe out’ Eknath Shinde
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Live Blog
Advertisement