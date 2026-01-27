At MGNREGA protest, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says all gram panchayats will be named after Gandhi

At a protest organised by Karnataka Congress on Tuesday against the repeal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) by the Centre, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that all gram panchayats in the state would be named after Gandhi.

Speaking at the demonstration held at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, he said that the Congress would continue its protest against replacing the MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G. “In the upcoming budget session, an announcement to rename all gram panchayats after Gandhi will be made,” he said.

Although the Congress had announced a Raj Bhavan Chalo protest, Siddaramaiah said that it was called off because the Karnataka High Court had designated Freedom Park as the site for protests in the city.