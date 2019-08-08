Karnataka: At least 9 dead, around 44,000 evacuated as flood, torrential rains hit state

At least nine people have lost their lives across the state due to heavy downpour and floods from the last few days that have crippled the daily life of people in north Karnataka, coastal and Malnad regions of the state. As many as 237 villages in 32 taluks were affected as most rivers continued to flow above the danger mark.

Heavy floods have been reported from Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Raichur districts due to heavy rainfall over upper Krishna Basin in Maharashtra.

As on 8 am Thursday, the inflows into Belagavi district border is 3,85,000 cusecs.

According to the flood situation report by the Karnataka government, a joint rescue team comprising of fire and emergency, SDRF, NDRF and Army have evacuated 43,858 people till Thursday morning from low-lying villages in 11 districts of the state. Nodal officers are camping in vulnerable villages.

According to a report, a total of 1,048 km of roads were damaged apart from 140 bridges and check dams. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa along with Chief Secretary of the state on Thursday visited flood-affected areas in Belagavi, to monitor rescue and relief operations. Yediyurappa has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the victims’ family.

Four NDRF teams comprising of 60 personnel have been deployed in the affected areas.

Two teams of SDRF of 43 persons, eight columns of Maratha Light Infantry comprising of 400 personal (rescue and engineering task force) have been deployed in the district.

A three-day holiday has been declared for schools and colleges till August 10. A two-day holiday was announced for Bagalkot and Uttara Kannada districts, while a holiday has been announced by the district administration in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga and a few taluks of Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts.

As per the report, here is the initial assessment of infrastructure damages in Belagavi district: 1,410 km of road, 211 bridges, 4,019 government buildings, 92 water supply infrastructure, 2.575 electrical poles and 4 sanitation structures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that rainfall intensity is likely to reduce from Friday.

As per Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), some isolated places in the interiors of north Karnataka are likely going to receive heavy rainfall in the next five days. Belagavi district is most likely to receive very heavy rains at isolated places for the next 1-2 days.

Meanwhile, very heavy rainfall is predicted for coastal and Malnad districts for the next two days resulting in an improved inflow to reservoirs in the Cauvery catchment area. Bhagamandala and Talacauvery have recorded heavy rain since last three days and vehicular movement has been suspended as flood water is flowing on the roads.

Virajpet MLA K.G. Bopaiah inspected the affected areas in an inflatable boat and said the Chief Minister will also soon visit Kodagu to assess the rain damage. Minor landslides have taken place in few stretches of NH 66, NH 275, SH-91 (Virajpet-Makuta) road.

According to the Defence spokesperson in Bengaluru, “a total of around 3,500 persons have been rescued and 10,000 persons have been evacuated from marooned/flooded areas, provided medical aid and distributed with food packets.”

“Army swung into action for the disaster relief and rescue operations in the flood hit Wayanad in Kerala and Kodagu District in Karnataka. DSC Centre, Kannur has deployed two columns of DSC personnel, one each to Virajpet in Kodagu and Wayanad respectively. One column consists of one Officer, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 55 other ranks,” said the spokesperson.

Around eight trains been cancelled by the South Western Railways in the wake of restoration work after landslides were reported between Shiribagilu (SVGL) and Subrahmanya Road (SBHR) railway stations in the Mysore section.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has constituted a rescue and relief team of officers in each of the divisions.