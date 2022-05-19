At 85.63%, Karnataka records highest SSLC pass percentage in a decade

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh announced the SSLC board examination results on Thursday morning. At 85.63 per cent, up from 72.42 per cent in 2019-20, the pass percentage was the highest in the past decade, excluding the 99.99 per cent recorded last year, when the government promoted all students in view of the pandemic.

Girls outperform boys

Though 8,73,859 students had registered for the Class 10 examination, 20,423 of them were absent. The pass percentage for boys is 86.34 per cent and for girls 92.44 per cent. In 2019-20 girls recorded a pass percentage of 80.51 per cent, 8.5 per cent higher than boys’ pass percentage.

Rural area scores again

Rural Karnataka has once again outshined the urban areas of the state with a pass percentage of 91.32 per cent, up from 77.81 per cent in 2019-20. Urban areas recorded a pass percentage of 86.64 per cent, up from 74.10 per cent in 2019-20. Bagalkote, Ballari, Belagavi, Udupi and 28 other districts have secured the A grade while only two districts—Bengaluru South and Yadgiri—have secured the B grade.

Sushmitha B N from Stella Maris ENG HR PRY school scored 522 out of 525 ib SSLC. (Express photo) Sushmitha B N from Stella Maris ENG HR PRY school scored 522 out of 525 ib SSLC. (Express photo)

“Unlike urban areas, where students have more opportunities and scope to improve their academic performance, students in rural districts don’t enjoy the same advantage. Hence, they give their best to deliver good results. Moreover, this time, we have ensured the question paper and the evaluation are liberal, considering the learning loss due to the pandemic,” said an official from the education department.

Topper count

Amit Madar from Vijayapura district secured the first position followed by Bhumika BR and Praveen Neeralagi. A total of 309 students scored 624 and 472 others scored 623. About 21 government, eight aided and 116 unaided schools saw students scoring 625 out of 625.

As many as 145 students have scored full marks. While 50,782 students scored full marks in social science, 43,126 students did so in their third language paper. Only 6,592 students scored full marks in science.

A teacher from a Government High School in Bengaluru Rural district said, “Many students found it difficult to score marks in science, compared to other subjects. Although the question paper was not tough, the science paper was the last on the schedule. Maybe there was some negligence since it was the last day.”

Hassan tops districts list

Hassan topped the pass percentage list, recording 95.60 per cent, followed by Chikkabalapura (95.23 per cent) and Mandya (94.70 per cent), Bengaluru Rural (93.31 per cent), Bengaluru North (85.75 per cent) and Bengaluru South (79.44 per cent), among other districts.