At 1,958.6 mm, Bengaluru received record rainfall last year

Bengaluru received 1,958.6 mm rainfall in 2022, and there were 90 days when the city received more than 2.5mm rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The annual rainfall recorded in the Karnataka capital in 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 were 1,500 mm, 1,200 mm, 950 mm, 1,050 mm and 1,696 mm respectively.

According to the IMD, the previous wettest year for Bengaluru was 2005, when the city received 1,608.5 mm of rainfall. The other significant years were 1999, 1998, 1991, 2008 and 1958, when the city received 1,009.40 mm, 1431.8 mm, 1385.5 mm, 1286 mm and 1283 mm of rainfall respectively.

The wettest day of 2022 was September 5, when 131.6 mm of rainfall inundated a large part of the city.

The other extreme climate pattern last year was the lowest minimum temperature of 13.9 degrees Celsius, recorded on November 21, and the highest maximum temperature of 36.7 degrees Celsius.

The Centre for Sustainable Development, Bengaluru, in its Environment Report Card stated that the reduction in green spaces and the increase in concretisation had led to the rise in temperatures. “While the average precipitation in Bengaluru has not changed, the rainy days have increased due to latent heat generated in the city due to rising temperatures,” read the document released on August 25, 2022.