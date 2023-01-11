scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

At 13 degree Celsius, Bengaluru records lowest minimum temperature in four years

The IMD has issued a cold wave warning for Bidar, Vijayapura and Bagalkote districts of North Karnataka.

According to IMD historical data, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in Bengaluru was 7.8 degrees Celsius on January 13, 1884.
Bengaluru recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, thereby making it the city’s coldest morning in the last four years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The last time the city recorded the lowest minimum temperature was 12.4 degrees Celsius on January 2, 2019.

In its forecast, the Met department has said that in the next 48 hours, Bengaluru will witness moderate fog/mist and the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 28 and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to IMD historical data, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in Bengaluru was 7.8 degrees Celsius on January 13, 1884. The other lowest minimum temperatures recorded by the IMD were on January 9, 1992 (11.2 degrees Celsius), January 6, 1992 (11.3 degrees Celsius), January 5, 1977 (11.4 degrees Celsius), January 15, 1990 (11.5 degrees Celsius), January 19, 1993 (11.6 degrees Celsius) and January 3, 1993 (11.7 degree Celsius).

Bidar, Vijayapura and Bagalkote districts of North Karnataka are witnessing cold waves. Minimum temperatures of 7.5 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius and 5.6 degrees Celsius were recorded on January 10 in Bidar, Vijayapura and Bagalkote, respectively. The IMD has put out a cold wave warning for these districts on Wednesday.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 13:04 IST
