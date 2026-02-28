Astrologer’s prediction of ‘short life’ allegedly triggers suicide of 28-year-old Bengaluru woman

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 28-year-old Bengaluru woman allegedly died by suicide after being distressed over an astrologer’s prediction about her lifespan. The incident was reported from NEL Layout under the jurisdiction of the Bagalagunte police station in Bengaluru on Friday.
The deceased was employed with a private firm and was working from home. According to the police, she had approached an astrologer some time ago to seek clarity about her relationship with a man from Kodagu and whether it would culminate in marriage. Both families had reportedly agreed to the alliance.
“The woman had approached the astrologer seeking clarity about her relationship and marriage prospects,” a police officer said.
During the consultation, the astrologer allegedly told her that she had a “short lifespan” and suggested that special prayers and rituals be conducted to ward off impending danger and ensure a happy married life. Acting on the advice, she had performed rituals at her residence for nine days.
Police sources said the prediction had caused her significant anxiety and fear about her future. Family members were aware of her distress and had been attempting to reassure her.
According to the police, on the day of the incident, the woman retired to her room after dinner. When she did not respond to repeated calls from her mother later in the evening, the family initially assumed she was occupied with work. Around 8 pm, suspicion arose when her mother asked her to accompany her to a nearby temple and received no response. On checking through the window, family members allegedly discovered that the woman had died by suicide.
The Bagalagunte police rushed to the spot, conducted a preliminary inspection, and shifted the body for post-mortem examination. A case of unnatural death has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the incident.
