Astrologer’s prediction of ‘short life’ allegedly triggers suicide of 28-year-old Bengaluru woman

The astrologer allegedly told the woman that she had a “short lifespan” and suggested that special prayers and rituals be conducted to ward off impending danger and ensure a happy married life.

A 28-year-old Bengaluru woman allegedly died by suicide after being distressed over an astrologer’s prediction about her lifespan. The incident was reported from NEL Layout under the jurisdiction of the Bagalagunte police station in Bengaluru on Friday.

The deceased was employed with a private firm and was working from home. According to the police, she had approached an astrologer some time ago to seek clarity about her relationship with a man from Kodagu and whether it would culminate in marriage. Both families had reportedly agreed to the alliance.

“The woman had approached the astrologer seeking clarity about her relationship and marriage prospects,” a police officer said.