Astrologer who cheated Bengaluru I-T officer of Rs 31 lakh in the name of ‘overall prosperity’ arrested in Tamil Nadu

Days after a senior income tax department officer in Bengaluru complained about losing Rs 31 lakh to an astrologer, the city police arrested the 59-year-old man in Tamil Nadu, officials said on Saturday.

The Bharati Nagar police identified the arrested man as Shekar, a Tamil Nadu native who lives in Bengaluru.

The income tax officer with 33 years of experience, currently posted in Koramangala, met Shekar in Bengaluru in December 2025. According to the police, Shekar told the officer he was going through a difficult phase and recommended a special ritual costing Rs 50,000. He paid the amount.

According to the FIR, registered on March 5, Shekar told the officer a few days later that the ritual was complete, but a much more powerful ritual was necessary for his career advancement, promotions, and overall prosperity. Initially, the officer declined to participate.