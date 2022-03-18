Aster launches artificial intelligence lab in collaboration with Bengaluru IISc

Bengaluru’s Aster CMI Hospital, in association with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), launched an artificial intelligence (AI) lab on Friday. The Aster-AI lab is a collaborative lab, set up with the aim to build cutting-edge AI products in the healthcare domain and bridge the gap between clinical medicine and technology by training healthcare professionals in AI.

Speaking on how technology is transforming the healthcare system in India, Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of the Aster DM Healthcare conglomerate, said, “With the use of AI, doctors and medical providers will now be able to deliver more accurate diagnosis in the fastest possible time, which can aid the treatment journey. Also, AI would be a big leap towards predictive and proactive data analytics, which will improve preventive care recommendations for patients. We are really glad to partner with IISc, which will open doors for healthcare professionals to undertake research and better utilize AI tools to understand their patient’s disease patterns and improve treatment outcomes significantly.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr Lokesh B, a neurologist at the hospital, said, “This lab will be hosted at Aster CMI to enable faster translation into the clinical care system. This collaboration is only a start; future scope includes exchange of personnel as well as joint workshops for increased cooperation in making AI in medicine more effective both for clinicians as well as patients. This is the first collaborative lab in the clinical environment with an aim to perform impactful as well as translatable research work in the space of AI in medicine.”

Phaneendra K Yalavarthy, professor of medical imaging at the IISc, has been instrumental in setting up the lab by providing computational infrastructure and expertise. Yalavarthy said, “Artificial intelligence-powered medical technologies have been rapidly evolving and have become powerful adjunct tools in clinical practice. The broad spectrum of digital medicine, especially to enable the 4P model of medicine (predictive, preventive, personalized, and participatory) involves natural collaboration between academic institutions and medical institutions. This artificial intelligence lab is a collaborative effort to develop these AI technologies in the hospital settings so that the translation to the clinic will be seamless. The initial focus of this collaborative lab will be in neurology and its scope will later be expanded to other clinical specialities.”

The hospital will be working with Yalavarthy and his team on the “development of deep-learning methods for automated tracking and segmentation of nerves in ultrasound images”. Dr Sriram Ganapathy, associate professor of electrical engineering, has been collaborating on “automatic acute stroke symptom detection using mobile health technologies” and also on audio analytics in neurological disorders. These initial projects have a direct impact on the current clinical practice in neurosciences. The problem-solving requires deep technical and clinical knowledge, which the Aster-AI lab aims to bring together.