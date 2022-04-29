scorecardresearch
Friday, April 29, 2022
Assistant professor exam scam: Karnatak University registrar handed over to police custody

The arrests follow a complaint by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) that the examination conducted to hire assistant professors held in March this year was compromised.

By: Express News Serivce | Bengaluru
April 29, 2022 11:59:20 am
KEA executive director S Ramya had filed a complaint alleging that the Geography question paper was leaked hours before the exam began on March 14.

A local court Thursday handed over H Nagaraj, registrar (evaluation) of Karnatak University Dharwad, to 10-day police custody. Nagaraj was arrested after the arrest of one of his students, Sowmya R, from Mysuru.

The arrests follow a complaint by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) that the examination conducted to hire assistant professors held in March this year was compromised. KEA executive director S Ramya had filed a complaint alleging that the Geography question paper was leaked hours before the exam began on March 14.

The issue came to light when the KEA received an anonymous letter signed by aggrieved candidates stating that the questions had reached several students at 8.30 am on the exam day. The examination was held to fill up 1,200 posts and the aspirants had demanded a probe.

Nagaraj was part of the committee that had set the Geography question paper.

According to police sources, Sowmya had received 18 questions as images on WhatsApp and those questions were part of the question paper. Investigating officials are now checking if those images were shared with others.

