Man from Assam who worked as security guard held for stealing money from Bengaluru ATM kiosk

A 23-year-old man, a native of Assam, was arrested last week after he stole Rs 19.96 lakh from an ATM kiosk in Bengaluru on November 17 to reportedly settle down with his girlfriend.

The accused was identified as Deeponkar Nomosudara who started living in Bengaluru six months back. According to the police, Deeponkar worked as a security guard of a Union Bank of India’s ATM kiosk located on the 13th cross in Wilson Garden area.

On November 17, around 7.50 pm, Deeponkar managed to open the ATM, steal Rs 19.96 lakh cash and escape. The next day, when the incident came to light, Khushbu Sharma, an employee of the bank, approached Wilson Garden police station and filed a complaint.

An investigating officer said, “Deeponkar headed to Hyderabad on November 17. He had dumped his mobile phone and SIM card and had taken a train from Hyderabad to Assam to reach Chaparmukh railway station. He had plans to set up a restaurant and marry his girlfriend but was caught by a team which reached Assam. We tracked his previous calls which provided information about his presence in Chaparmukh. Besides that, there was very little evidence about his whereabouts.”

Deeponkar was brought to the city and the investigations revealed that he had come to Bengaluru in 2019 and had worked in a hospital as a security guard. He then left the job and joined a hospital in J C Nagar for a salary of Rs 14,000. Last year, he went back to Karimganj in Assam and worked as a fruit seller. Six months back, he returned to Bengaluru and started working with an agency which provided security for ATM kiosks of Union Bank of India. He was drawing a salary of Rs 25,000 from this job, the police said.

The investigating officer added, “Once on the job, he managed to get the security code used to open the machine. He then used it to open the machine.”