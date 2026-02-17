Assam BJP social media in-charges booked in Bengaluru over AI video featuring Himanta Sarma

The FIR was registered on February 12 on a complaint filed by a Congress member stating that the video captioned ‘point blank shot’ could disturb public peace and promote enmity among communities.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 17, 2026 08:30 PM IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam BJP, AI video, social media, gun, skullcaps,Screenshots of the video attached in the complaint. (Express photo)
The High Grounds police in Bengaluru have booked the convener and co-convener of the Assam BJP’s official social media wing after an AI video depicting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pointing a gun at an image of men in skullcaps drew widespread criticism. Sarma later said he was not aware of the video.

The FIR was registered on February 12 on a complaint filed by a member of Karnataka’s ruling Congress stating that the video, which was circulated on social media on February 7, contained objectionable and potentially provocative material that could disturb public peace and promote enmity among communities.

The FIR states, “The post, captioned ‘Point blank shot…’, depicts the Hon’ble Chief Minister aiming what appears to be a gun at members of the Muslim community. Given the official nature of the handle and its large number of followers, the visual imagery combined with the caption conveys an intimidating and provocative message, normalising and glorifying targeted violence against specific religious minorities.”

The FIR further said the post “has the potential to instil fear and vulnerability in members of the Muslim community and incite hatred and possible violence in certain sections of the public”.

The FIR names Biswajit Khaund and Ron Bikash Gourav, who manage the official X account, BJP4Assam, where the video was uploaded, and charges them under section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and section 353(2) (criminalising the circulation of false information, rumours, or reports intended to incite hatred or ill-will between different religious, racial, language, or regional groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police said the investigation into the social media post and the accused people was underway.

