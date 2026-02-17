Assam BJP social media in-charges booked in Bengaluru over AI video featuring Himanta Sarma

The High Grounds police in Bengaluru have booked the convener and co-convener of the Assam BJP’s official social media wing after an AI video depicting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pointing a gun at an image of men in skullcaps drew widespread criticism. Sarma later said he was not aware of the video.

The FIR was registered on February 12 on a complaint filed by a member of Karnataka’s ruling Congress stating that the video, which was circulated on social media on February 7, contained objectionable and potentially provocative material that could disturb public peace and promote enmity among communities.

The FIR states, “The post, captioned ‘Point blank shot…’, depicts the Hon’ble Chief Minister aiming what appears to be a gun at members of the Muslim community. Given the official nature of the handle and its large number of followers, the visual imagery combined with the caption conveys an intimidating and provocative message, normalising and glorifying targeted violence against specific religious minorities.”