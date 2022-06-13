Asia’s ‘longest-tusked’ elephant Bhogeshwara dies of natural causes

Bhogeshwara, reportedly the elephant with the longest tusks in Asia, died of natural causes at the age of 60, according to officials. The wild elephant, also known as Mr Kabini, was found dead in the Gundre range of Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Saturday. The officials believe that it died three or four days ago.

According to forest department officials, Bhogeshwar’s tusks were 2.54 meters and 2.34 meters long.

Known for its gentle temperament, the elephant frequented the Kabini backwaters for the last three decades. Wildlife enthusiasts who observed Bhogeshwara say that his calmness and long tusks used to attract the tourists at Kabini.

The director of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Ramesh Kumar, said: “The field staff found the carcass. We did not find any injury marks and the tusks were intact. Usually as they age, elephants cannot eat properly due to the wearing of their teeth. The tusks were removed and carcass was left for the natural decomposition and scavengers to feed on,” he said.

The forest department in April came out with a notification that the carcass of the wild animals will not be incinerated or buried since they are an important source of energy and nutrients for predators and scavengers. The new rule, however, does not apply to tigers.

Meanwhile, tributes poured on social media for Mr Kabini. “It’s distressing to know the passing away of #Bhogeshwara, 60 years old elephant famously known as Mr. Kabini. The elephant had drawn the attention of the tourists & nature enthusiasts for his mammoth tusks. He breathed his last at Gundre range of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve,” tweeted Shobha Karandlaje, Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers’ welfare.

Environment and wildlife filmmaker Kalyan Verma tweeted: “Known as Mr Kabini, the largest tusked Asian elephant died in Kabini today. I have been following him for 6 years and will miss him dearly. He was the most coolest tusker whom I have ever encountered.”