All you need to know about Asia’s largest helicopter factory that PM Narendra Modi will unveil in Karnataka on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will unveil Asia’s largest helicopter manufacturing facility in Karnataka’s Tumakuru which is also a new greenfield helicopter factory.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, this helicopter factory is Asia’s largest helicopter manufacturing facility and will initially produce Light Utility Helicopters (LUHs). LUH is an indigenously designed and developed 3-ton class, single-engine multipurpose utility helicopter with the unique feature of high maneuverability.

The factory will be expanded to manufacture other helicopters such as Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Indian Multirole Helicopter (IMRH) as well as for repair and overhaul of LCH, LUH, IMRH and Civil Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) in the future. The factory also has the potential for exporting the Civil LUHs in future.

This facility will enable India to meet its entire requirement of helicopters indigenously and will attain the distinction of enabling self-reliance in helicopter design, development and manufacture in the country.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the factory will have a manufacturing setup of Industry 4.0 standards. Over the next 20 years, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is planning to produce more than 1,000 helicopters in the class of 3-15 tonnes from Tumakuru. This will result in providing employment for around 6,000 people in the region, the PMO said.

Know Your City | Western architecture meets east at this library in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park

“The proximity of the factory, with the existing HAL facilities in Bengaluru, will boost the aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in the region and support skill and infrastructure development such as schools, colleges and residential areas. Medical and health care would also reach the community residing in the various nearby Panchayats,” the defence ministry said.

With the establishment of facilities like heli-runway, flight hangar, final assembly hangar, structure assembly hangar, air traffic control and various supporting service facilities, the factory is fully operational. This factory is being equipped with state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 standard tools and techniques for its operations, said the defence ministry.

Advertisement

Also Read | Bus commuters in Bengaluru organise campaign seeking higher funds for BMTC, more services

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Tumakuru Industrial Township. The development of the industrial township spread across 8,484 acres in three phases in Tumakuru under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme has been taken up as part of Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones of two Jal Jeevan Mission projects at Tiptur and Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru. The Tiptur Multi-Village Drinking Water Supply Project will be built at a cost of over Rs 430 crore. The multi-village water supply scheme to 147 habitations of Chikkanayakanahalli taluk will be built at a cost of around Rs 115 crore. The projects will facilitate provision of clean drinking water for the people of the region.