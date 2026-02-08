Ashwini Vaishnaw announces Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat, 73-minute high-speed rail connection to Chennai

Ashwini Vaishnaw said a record-breaking railway budget of Rs 7,748 crore has been announced for Karnataka.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 8, 2026 05:23 PM IST
Ashwini Vaishnaw BengaluruUnion Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched Qualcomm 2 nm semiconductor chip in Bengaluru (Source: PIB).
Make us preferred source on Google

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw Saturday announced plans to introduce a Vande Bharat Express, connecting the coastal towns of Mangaluru and Karwar to Bengaluru, thereby reducing travel time.

Addressing the media at the BJP state head office, Vaishnaw said, “The electrification work is being carried out between Hassan-Mangaluru section, and once it is completed, the Vande Bharat Express will be launched in the Karwar–Mangaluru–Bengaluru route.”

He said, “A record-breaking railway budget of Rs 7,748 crore for Karnataka has been announced, which is nine times the average allocation seen during the 2009-2014 period. A new Vande Bharat service will soon connect Bengaluru to Mangaluru following the completion of electrification and safety certifications.”

He said that 12 pairs of Vande Bharat trains are currently operational in Karnataka, and that the entire state will be included in this initiative in the future. “This is my promise to you, and just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s government has consistently fulfilled its commitments, this promise will also be kept,” he said.

“Two major high-speed rail projects, from Bengaluru to Chennai and from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, have been approved. The Bengaluru-Chennai journey is expected to take just 73 minutes and Bengaluru-Hyderabad 2 hours approximately,” he added.

Vaishnaw also said that a premium train will soon be operational between Bengaluru and Mumbai, and that the request for the Pune-Bengaluru rail corridor will be considered.

Vaishnaw also launched the Qualcomm 2 nm semiconductor chip in Bengaluru Saturday. “We started with 28 nanometres as it would cover about 75 per cent of the needs, ranging from automotive, telecom, power management and strategic requirements. In a short time frame from 2022 to now, 315 universities have adopted key electronic design automation (EDA) tools from Synopsis, Cadence, or Siemens to design chips. Students from remote universities and colleges are designing chips, getting them taped out, and validating them during actual operation.”

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
RSS chief mohan bhagwat
I will step down the day RSS asks me to do: Mohan Bhagwat
Celebs at RSS event.
Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal attend second day of RSS Centenary, see videos
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
England vs Nepal
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
The Economic Survey 2025-26 (ES) had identified the challenges facing the Indian economy.
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Live Blog
Advertisement