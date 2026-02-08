Ashwini Vaishnaw announces Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat, 73-minute high-speed rail connection to Chennai

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw Saturday announced plans to introduce a Vande Bharat Express, connecting the coastal towns of Mangaluru and Karwar to Bengaluru, thereby reducing travel time.

Addressing the media at the BJP state head office, Vaishnaw said, “The electrification work is being carried out between Hassan-Mangaluru section, and once it is completed, the Vande Bharat Express will be launched in the Karwar–Mangaluru–Bengaluru route.”

He said, “A record-breaking railway budget of Rs 7,748 crore for Karnataka has been announced, which is nine times the average allocation seen during the 2009-2014 period. A new Vande Bharat service will soon connect Bengaluru to Mangaluru following the completion of electrification and safety certifications.”