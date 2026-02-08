Ashwini Vaishnaw announces Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat, 73-minute high-speed rail connection to Chennai

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw Saturday announced plans to introduce a Vande Bharat Express, connecting the coastal towns of Mangaluru and Karwar to Bengaluru, thereby reducing travel time.
Addressing the media at the BJP state head office, Vaishnaw said, “The electrification work is being carried out between Hassan-Mangaluru section, and once it is completed, the Vande Bharat Express will be launched in the Karwar–Mangaluru–Bengaluru route.”
He said, “A record-breaking railway budget of Rs 7,748 crore for Karnataka has been announced, which is nine times the average allocation seen during the 2009-2014 period. A new Vande Bharat service will soon connect Bengaluru to Mangaluru following the completion of electrification and safety certifications.”
He said that 12 pairs of Vande Bharat trains are currently operational in Karnataka, and that the entire state will be included in this initiative in the future. “This is my promise to you, and just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s government has consistently fulfilled its commitments, this promise will also be kept,” he said.
“Two major high-speed rail projects, from Bengaluru to Chennai and from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, have been approved. The Bengaluru-Chennai journey is expected to take just 73 minutes and Bengaluru-Hyderabad 2 hours approximately,” he added.
Vaishnaw also said that a premium train will soon be operational between Bengaluru and Mumbai, and that the request for the Pune-Bengaluru rail corridor will be considered.
Vaishnaw also launched the Qualcomm 2 nm semiconductor chip in Bengaluru Saturday. “We started with 28 nanometres as it would cover about 75 per cent of the needs, ranging from automotive, telecom, power management and strategic requirements. In a short time frame from 2022 to now, 315 universities have adopted key electronic design automation (EDA) tools from Synopsis, Cadence, or Siemens to design chips. Students from remote universities and colleges are designing chips, getting them taped out, and validating them during actual operation.”
