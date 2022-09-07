As parts of city sink, IT sector goes WFH mode; CM blames past govts

On Monday, Gaurav Munjal, founder and CEO of edtech unicorn Unacademy, tweeted a video showing his family being evacuated from their home in southeast Bengaluru. “Family and my pet Albus have been evacuated on a tractor from our society that is now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care…” he wrote.

The same day, Arjun Mohan, CEO of another edtech firm, UpGrad, posted a video on networking platform LinkedIn. He wrote: “State of Bangalore after yesterday’s rains. Entire area around Bellandur and Outer Ring Road is submerged and apartments are without power or water. I had to walk 7 km, take a tractor to cross waist deep water and hitch rides from passing bikers to reach office. Quite an adventurous day and looks like Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Karnataka govt has decided to do everything to keep us healthy with all the walking.”

A day later, the country’s IT capital continued to totter on Tuesday after the torrential downpour that threw life out of gear on Monday, with parts of the city still submerged.

An elderly woman is being helped in wading through a waterlogged road at Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru on Aug. 30. (Express Photo) An elderly woman is being helped in wading through a waterlogged road at Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru on Aug. 30. (Express Photo)

Over the last two days, residents of some of Bengaluru’s most high-end residential properties and well-known tech parks on Yemalur-Bellandur Road, behind the Old Bengaluru Airport and bordering two lakes that are an integral part of the city’s drainage system, have been among the hardest hit. Reason: overflow of Bellandur and Yemlur lakes.

Epsilon and Divyasree 77-degree East, where properties are valued upward of Rs 10 crore and home to many of the top management of several IT firms and start-ups, have seen most residents being ‘evacuated’, as ground levels stay flooded.

“The whole of Epsilon has been evacuated. Friends living in Divyasree have also left. All high-end cars in the two properties have become worthless. The overflow from Bellandur Lake has nowhere to go at present, so water is not likely to recede for a while,” said Michael P R, friend of a resident at Epsilon who was evacuated early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “It is raining every day. The picture being given is that the entire city is facing a grim situation, which is not true. Not the entire Bengaluru is facing a situation (of waterlogging) — in Mahadevapura the situation is grim; the encroachments are rampant and we are clearing them”.

Blaming “maladministration and unplanned administration” under previous Congress governments for this misery, Bommai said they had given permissions for construction activities “right-left-centre” in the lake areas, on the tank bunds and buffer zones, PTI reported.

Hitting back, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday urged the Bommai government to perform or face election. He also alleged that the “corrupt” BJP government and its officials are responsible for Bengaluru’s current situation, PTI reported.

Urging against a blame-game, executive chairperson of Biocon Limited, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, said the city has not witnessed such unprecedented rainfall in the past. “Both the government and developers need to take collective responsibility to address waterlogging,” she said. “There is no point in blame-game but an action plan that can be expeditiously implemented is needed.”

Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA), which represents firms and banks located on the area just behind Yemalur Bellandur Road, on Monday issued an advisory asking its members to work from home for the next five days.

The ORR area and Bellandur is home to some of the biggest tech brands, including CISCO, Deloitte, Intel, Accenture, HP India, Shell India, SAP, Persistent Systems, Intuit. LG, iQuanti, Yokogawa, Infiniti Research, Accolite, AT&T and InMobi.

Blaming the unprecedented rainfall, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath, said: “This is the second-wettest rainy season seen by Bengaluru in the last 50 years. Torrential rain from August 30 to September 4 has been five times the normal rainfall. The situation was brought under control quickly and flooding is now localised between the city’s two biggest lakes — Bellandur and Varthur.”

He also said, “Out of 800 sq km (area) of Bengaluru, only 5 or 6 sq km have seen flooding. Out of the city’s eight zones, only Mahadevapura zone is severely affected.”

Lending a funny take to the grim situation, IT industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai shared a video on Twitter of a man dressed as Lord Ganesh wading through the flooded roads and tagged a message that has gone viral on social media: “Bangalore must be the only tech hub in the world where software developers travel two hours to get to office so that they build apps to deliver groceries in 10 mins.”