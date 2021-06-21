As new rules come into effect, Karnataka administers over 10 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses on Yoga Day

In total, 9.76 lakh vaccines were first doses while 76,118 people received their second jabs since Monday morning. (Express Photo)

Karnataka administered 10 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses on Monday, the day the Centre’s revised vaccination guidelines came into effect, coinciding with the International Day of Yoga.

The Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare Services late evening said a total of 10,55,272 doses of Covid vaccines were administered till 7.30 pm across the state. Of these, over 6.96 lakh doses were received by beneficiaries aged between 18 and 44, while another 2.52 lakh people aged 45 and above got their first jab.

In total, 9.76 lakh vaccines were first doses while 76,118 people received their second jabs since Monday morning.

A few minutes after the statistics were issued, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted, “India clocked a record 80 lakh+ inoculations and Karnataka’s Lasika Maha Abhiyana accomplished 10 lakh+ jabs today. Big applause to all our frontline warriors who ensured this success. Let us work together to make India and Karnataka free from Covid-19.”

Health Minister K Sudhakar claimed that Bengaluru Urban administered more vaccines than any other district in the country on Monday.

“As of 9.30 pm on Monday, Bengaluru Urban recorded 41,996 doses of vaccines administered and BBMP limits recorded 1,72,713 doses. This makes a combined total of 2,14,709 doses of vaccines, the highest in the country,” Sudhakar said.

Officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the municipal body governing the state capital, Monday claimed they managed to achieve over 2.5 times more than the vaccination target set for the day.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta had said on Sunday that a target of 65,000 had been set for eight zones in the city. However, over 1.72 lakh doses were administered as per the final data. Gupta said a door-to-door campaign had raised awareness about vaccination.

“In addition, heads of factories, hotels, building owners, and others were informed about the special drive. As a result, more individuals got vaccinated today,” he said.

BBMP officials said vaccination sessions were conducted at government offices, while street vendors, garment workers, cab/auto drivers, APMC market traders, bank staff, hotel staff, etc., were also given the dose.

The number of sites was increased from an average of 300 to 528, including 160 sites in urban primary health care centres and general hospitals and another 368 in workplaces.

“A total of 528 vaccinators and verifiers were assigned by BBMP. In addition, volunteer vaccinators from various nursing colleges were involved. Beneficiaries from all eligible sectors were mobilised by 978 ASHA workers and 429 ANMs (Auxiliary Nurses and Midwives). Also, elected representatives and various NGOs continued to support the drive throughout the day,” a senior official said.