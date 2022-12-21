As BJP’s Pratap Simha alleges Rs 5-cr graft, Karnataka says varsity appointments being probed

After BJP parliamentarian Pratap Simha alleged corruption in the vice-chancellor and assistant professors appointments in Karnataka universities, Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan said Wednesday that an investigation had been ordered.

Narayan said that Simha was well within his rights to have made the statement but should have proper evidence to support his claim. “As an elected representative and as part of a democratic setup, he has all the rights to raise concerns and question the government. However, when making such claims and allegations, one should have proper documents and evidence to substantiate them,” the minister told reporters in Belagavi.

“The minister has made corruption allegations about the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET). We have now initiated a probe in this regard,” Narayan said.

At a public event in Mysore over a week ago, Simha said the appointment of the Mysore University vice-chancellor had involved corruption to the tune of Rs 5-6 crore and that there were irregularities in the appointment of assistant professors to the university through the KSET.

In the wake of the controversy, the Congress targeted the education minister. “BJP MLAs themselves are not ready to accept the government’s decisions. Yatnal had clearly stated that the motive behind the decision to set up new universities is to loot money. In addition, the assistant professor appointment scandal and the corruption for the appointment of VC is out in the open. To what extent Ashwath Narayan’s corruption has come down to?” the Opposition party tweeted.