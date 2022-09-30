As Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Karnataka, Rahul promises jobs to oxygen-shortage victims’ kin

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday promised one government job each to the families of Covid patients who died of an oxygen shortage at the Chamarajanagar Government Hospital in May 2021.

Gandhi gave the promises while interacting with relatives of 13 of the 24 victims of the tragedy on the first day of the Karnataka leg of the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Rahul told them the Congress would return to power in the state after the next elections and their demand (for jobs) will be fulfilled,” Congress MLA Priyank Kharge told reporters.

The tragedy happened during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

As representatives from the Soliga tribal community complained to him against the proposal to declare the Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district as a tiger reserve, Rahul said he would look into the issue.

According to Kharge, the tribal people also demanded that they should be declared a vulnerable group.