scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

As Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Karnataka, Rahul promises jobs to oxygen-shortage victims’ kin

Gandhi gives the promises while interacting with relatives of 13 of the 24 victims of last year's Chamarajanagar Government Hospital tragedy.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being felicitated during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday promised one government job each to the families of Covid patients who died of an oxygen shortage at the Chamarajanagar Government Hospital in May 2021.

Gandhi gave the promises while interacting with relatives of 13 of the 24 victims of the tragedy on the first day of the Karnataka leg of the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Rahul told them the Congress would return to power in the state after the next elections and their demand (for jobs) will be fulfilled,” Congress MLA Priyank Kharge told reporters.

The tragedy happened during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...Premium
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising itPremium
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising it
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates

As representatives from the Soliga tribal community complained to him against the proposal to declare the Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district as a tiger reserve, Rahul said he would look into the issue.

More from Bangalore

According to Kharge, the tribal people also demanded that they should be declared a vulnerable group.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 10:17:14 pm
Next Story

NCP likely to see organisational reshuffle in November, says state president Patil

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement