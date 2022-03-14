Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Technology Park launched in IISc Bengaluru

An Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Technology Park (ARTPARK) with a seed money of Rs 230 crore was launched at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru.

Of the Rs 230 crore, Rs 170 crore would be borne by the Centre and the rest by the Karnataka government, said Karnataka Minister for IT-BT CN Ashwath Narayan.

After opening the office of the ARTPARK, Narayan said ARTPARK, intending to use futuristic technologies to connect the unconnected, would work on creating a globally leading ArtificiaI Intelligence(AI) and Robotics Innovation ecosystem in the country.

“ARTPARK has been set up to effectively use technology, specifically AI and robotics, for the country’s betterment. The ARTPARK has the objective of channelising innovations to create a societal impact by executing ambitious mission-mode R&D projects in healthcare, education, mobility, infrastructure, agriculture, retail, and cyber-security aiming to solve problems unique to India,” the Minister added.

“AI is expected to touch USD 15.7 trillion by 2030. Our legacy of excellence in tech research, innovation & talent makes Karnataka uniquely positioned to best leverage AI revolution. We have supported ARTPARK with a seed grant of 60 crore to help create Karnataka’s leadership,” Naryan explained.

Rajiv Kumar, vice-chairman, NITI Aayog, who attended the event virtually, said futuristic technologies like 5G, AI & Robotics would help realise this at a faster pace and create jobs.