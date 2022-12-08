Artificial intelligence cameras catch traffic violators and send challans in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru traffic police have introduced an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), where artificial intelligence-enabled cameras will detect traffic violations and issue challans through SMSes to mobile phones.

Special commissioner of police (traffic) M A Saleem said the ITMS’s objective was to automatically detect traffic violations in a contactless manner and send auto-generated challans to the violators with minimum human intervention. The ITMS employs artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically detect traffic violations, he said.

The ITMS has been implemented at 50 important traffic junctions across the Karnataka capital; these cameras will book cases of violations of speed limit, red lights and stop lanes as well as offences such as helmet-less travel, triple-riding, use of mobile phones while driving and driving without seatbelts.

The system consists of an artificial intelligence-enabled solution with 250 automatic number plate recognition cameras and 80 red light violation detection cameras installed at 50 junctions.

These cameras record violations 24X7 and the entire system is completely automated, saving a lot of manpower, which can be redeployed for traffic management and regulation and provide a better service to the public, Saleem said.

While there have been concerns over privacy, joint commissioner of police (traffic) M N Anucheth told indianexpress.com the data would not be shared with anyone. “The data we collect will be stored on a server which is owned by traffic police. We are also complying with the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill and it will never be shared with a third party,” he said.

“We are introducing it to catch violations in seven aspects, but in future we will track vehicles without number plates and stolen vehicles as well,”he added.

City police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy tweeted, “Make no mistake, the Objective is NOT to collect fines. It is contactless, AI enabled & 24×7. Aim is to enhance better road behaviour & compliance.”