Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ashram ‘encroached’ on land beyond lease limits; SIT to probe

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The Karnataka government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to inquire into the alleged land encroachment by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s ashram and allied groups, based on an October 2025 survey that flagged encroachment of 291 acres of land reserved for animal grazing and public needs.
A government order issued on Tuesday stated that the Art of Living Foundation “encroached land beyond the limits of the land leased to it by the government”. The alleged encroachments took place in survey numbers 160, 164/1, 164/2, 150, and 137 of Kaggalipura village, Bengaluru South taluk, which has government land, lakes, and stormwater drains.
In 2023, three people—Chandrashekar N, Mahesha B, and Muniraju S—moved the Karnataka High Court alleging that the foundation had constructed buildings over a stormwater drain. They also flagged a lake’s encroachment. The court issued directions in 2025 for the revenue department to clear the encroachment, according to the order.
The order further said that a few locals and agents of the foundation had obstructed repeated attempts to conduct a survey as per the law, noting that the majority of the lake in survey no 150 was encroached on.
As per the order, the foundation has built a compound wall on land of 291 acres and 38 guntas, including 60 acres leased to it. The lease period for 41 acres expired in 2015, while the lease period for the rest of the 60 acres will expire in 2033.
When contacted, Chandrashekar said, “We had compiled documents regarding encroachment of the lake and stormwater drain before approaching the court.”
Realty firm among other ‘encroachers’
Among the related organisations accused of encroachment along with the foundation are Veda Vijnana Maha Vidayapeeta Institute, Sumeru Global Support Solutions Private Limited, and Sumeru Realty Private Limited.
The SIT will investigate the violations, how the lands were encroached upon, the conditions allegedly violated by the foundation, and other land-related complaints against it. The SIT will verify land grant documents and also identify public roads, water sources, and other common land that the foundation is accused of encroaching on.
Senior IAS officer Amlan Aditya Biswas will head the 11-member SIT.
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