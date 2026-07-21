Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ashram ‘encroached’ on land beyond lease limits; SIT to probe

A government order stated that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Art of Living Foundation "encroached land beyond the limits of the land leased to it". (File Photo)

The Karnataka government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to inquire into the alleged land encroachment by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s ashram and allied groups, based on an October 2025 survey that flagged encroachment of 291 acres of land reserved for animal grazing and public needs.

A government order issued on Tuesday stated that the Art of Living Foundation “encroached land beyond the limits of the land leased to it by the government”. The alleged encroachments took place in survey numbers 160, 164/1, 164/2, 150, and 137 of Kaggalipura village, Bengaluru South taluk, which has government land, lakes, and stormwater drains.

In 2023, three people—Chandrashekar N, Mahesha B, and Muniraju S—moved the Karnataka High Court alleging that the foundation had constructed buildings over a stormwater drain. They also flagged a lake’s encroachment. The court issued directions in 2025 for the revenue department to clear the encroachment, according to the order.