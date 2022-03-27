Art galleries to be established in Chitrakala Parishath’s six regional centres: Karnataka CM Bommai

The Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath will establish ‘chitrakala’ galleries in six regional centres, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

After inaugurating the 19th edition of the popular street art festival ‘Chitra Santhe’ in Bengaluru, Bommai said that there is a demand to make Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, an autonomous institution, into a deemed university and steps would be taken towards it in the next session of the state assembly.

A new dimension would be given to Chitrakala Parishath under the leadership of BL Shankar (KCP president) by bringing various institutions under its affiliation, Bommai said.

“Chitra Santhe is a wonderful concept. Any art would find its value when it is showcased to the world. Chitra Santhe is doing it in an innovative way enabling lakhs of people to witness it and get inspired. It is a great source of encouragement for the artists,” Bommai said about the festival happening after a two-year gap caused by Covid-19.

“Chitra Santhe should go on eternally. Our government is committed to encouraging all forms of art and culture, Bommai added.

Bommai interacted with the artists as he watched their artworks on display and sale at the festival which stretched from Windsor Manor Circle to Shivananda Circle. Artists from many states and even other countries have put up their pieces of art on show and sale.