Wary of backlash from Dalit communities, Karnataka to announce ‘proportionate internal reservation’ during fresh recruitments

The Cabinet meeting of Karnataka Government under Siddaramaiah will be held on March 5 (File photo).

The Karnataka Cabinet is set to address a critical impasse over proportional internal reservation for Scheduled Caste (SC) communities, as the state moves to fill 56,432 government posts in one of its largest recruitment drives. Though the Congress government announced the recruitment last week, the absence of specific internal quota details triggered immediate backlash from SC Left communities, who have now threatened widespread protests.

Addressing a news conference Tuesday, Excise Minister R B Thimmapur, who hails from the SC Left community, said that the government is caught between recruiting new candidates and implementing internal reservation at the same time ahead of Thursday’s Cabinet meeting.