‘Shame on you’: Army veteran hits out at Rajnath Singh for skipping inauguration of military memorial in Bengaluru

Colonel S S Rajan (Retd), the convenor of Military Veterans Karnataka, has hit out at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for not turning up to inaugurate the National Military Memorial in Bengaluru on February 14. A video of the Army veteran expressing his anger and anguish is now viral on social media.

The inauguration was to be held on February 14, the day the 2019 Pulwama attack took place. The defence minister was scheduled to inaugurate the memorial at 4.30 pm by laying a wreath at the Veeragallu (hero stone) dedicated to soldiers killed in action. The families of soldiers ‘killed in action’ and over 100 ex-servicemen had gathered at the venue.

However, after waiting for more than an hour, Colonel Rajan was informed by the director of the Karnataka Rajya Sainik Welfare and Resettlement department that the inaugural function had been cancelled.

“My opening sentence is shame on you Rajnath Singh, the honourable defence minister of India. Is this the respect you have for the soldiers who have laid down their lives, and those widows of the soldiers who have come here? Veeragallu represents the souls of 22,000 soldiers whose names are etched on the stone. For you, soldiers mean nothing, for you, soldiers who have given their lives for the country mean nothing, for you, the widows of the soldiers mean nothing. Once you made a promise to come and inaugurate the Veeragallu, you should have been here,” the Army veteran said.

He also called out Singh for sending Delhi Police to evict soldiers who were demanding the implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP) at Jantar Mantar in 2015. “Mr Singh, you should not forget that you are the same man who as the home minister had sent police goons to attack ex-servicemen who were in the age of 75-80 years and fasting at Jantar Mantar. They plucked our medals and tore our shirts so what can we expect from you? You are a very good politician but you will not last long, Jai Hind!”