MM Naravane presents President’s Colours to four parachute battalions

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane presented the ‘President’s Colours’, popularly called Nishan in Army parlance, to four parachute battalions – 11 PARA (Special Forces), 21 PARA (Special Forces), 23 PARA and 29 PARA – during a Colour Presentation Parade held at the Parachute Regiment Training Centre in Bengaluru on February 23.

The President’s Colours is the highest honour bestowed on a military unit in recognition of exceptional service.

During his address, the COAS said that the Indian Army is committed to maintain peace and stability at the borders but it also has to be ready to meet future challenges.

Naravane also lauded the efforts of the Parachute Regiment.

Notably, the Parachute Regiment is an elite force of the Indian Army and holds an impeccable record in battle, both before and after Independence. It has been conferred with 51 Battle Honours, one Victoria Cross, 28 Military Medals (MM), 11 Distinguished Service Orders (DSO), 40 Indian Distinguished Service Medals (IDSM) and 40 Military Cross (MC) up to independence.

Thereafter, the regiment has won a number of laurels in such diverse theatres of peace and war as Gaza, Korea, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Rann of Kutch, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir including Siachen and in the Eastern theatre including Manipur, Nagaland and Assam. Post-independence, the regiment displayed its troops’ potential in all theatre of operations and earned 32 Chief of the Army Staff unit citations. The Parachute Regiment has been awarded with eight Ashok Chakras, 14 Maha Vir Chakras, 22 Kirti Chakras, 63 Vir Chakras, 116 Shaurya Chakras and 601 Sena Medals.