Argument turns fatal in Bengaluru, 2 arrested for stabbing friend to death

The Bengaluru police have arrested two men for allegedly murdering their friend following a series of altercations.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay, 22.

According to the complaint filed by the sister-in-law of the victim, the events leading to the murder reportedly began on the night of April 3 (Friday), when Vijay, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, became upset over a personal issue involving his wife. At around 10 pm, Vijay reportedly argued with his friend Vinod Kumar and allegedly pelted stones at his two-wheeler. Later that night, around 11.40 pm, Vinod Kumar, along with his associate Uday Kiran, went to Vijay’s residence to confront him. The confrontation escalated, with both sides engaging in stone-throwing and threats. Vijay reportedly locked himself inside his house to avoid further conflict.