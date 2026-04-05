Argument turns fatal in Bengaluru, 2 arrested for stabbing friend to death

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru police have arrested two men for allegedly murdering their friend following a series of altercations.
The deceased has been identified as Vijay, 22.
According to the complaint filed by the sister-in-law of the victim, the events leading to the murder reportedly began on the night of April 3 (Friday), when Vijay, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, became upset over a personal issue involving his wife. At around 10 pm, Vijay reportedly argued with his friend Vinod Kumar and allegedly pelted stones at his two-wheeler. Later that night, around 11.40 pm, Vinod Kumar, along with his associate Uday Kiran, went to Vijay’s residence to confront him. The confrontation escalated, with both sides engaging in stone-throwing and threats. Vijay reportedly locked himself inside his house to avoid further conflict.
The tensions reportedly continued into the next day. On Saturday morning, Vijay allegedly went to the residence of a woman known to Uday Kiran and verbally abused her, further aggravating the situation. Later that day, the accused traced Vijay near a bar after inquiring about his whereabouts. Another altercation broke out, during which Vijay managed to flee. However, at around 11.45 am, while passing through a lane near JC Nagar Main Road, Uday Kiran and Vinod Kumar intercepted him. They allegedly stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
Senior police officers confirmed that all three men were friends who met often. The main reason for the attack was that Vijay, while intoxicated, spoke ill of the girl Uday Kiran was in a relationship with.
Residents rushed an injured Vijay to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He had sustained fatal stab injuries to the abdomen and the right side of the neck.
Based on the complaint, the JC Nagar police station registered a case under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 61(1) (abetment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Both accused, Uday Kiran and Vinod Kumar, have since been arrested, and further investigation is underway.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram