Archaeologists discover 3,000-5,000-year-old skeletons in Karnataka’s Tekkalakota; first in over 6 decades

Fossilised human remains estimated to be 3,000-5,000 years old were found during excavation at Tekkalakota in Karnataka’s Ballari district Sunday.

One skeleton’s remains are complete with teeth, while the other is a partial skeleton of the lower human body.

These are the first human fossil remains found at Tekkalakota in over six decades. The panchayat-town is a significant archaeological site due to evidence of continuous human habitation in the area from the Neolithic period (3,000-1200 BCE) up to the modern period, spanning over five millennia.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Shejeshwar R of the Department of Archaeology, Museums, and Heritage said the remains were found in one of the four spots currently being excavated near the town. “The last time human fossil remains were found at Tekkalakota was back in 1963-64,” he said.