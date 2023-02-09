App shows UKG student ‘failed’ exam, Bengaluru school blames ‘technical error’

Manoj Badal, father of six-year old UKG student B Nandhi, was shocked to learn that she had “failed” in the FA 2 examination even though no student can be detained or failed in classes up to 8 as per government rules.

The incident from January came to light after Badal posted on Facebook about the incident. It drew reactions including from former Karnataka education minister

The deputy director of public instruction of Bengaluru South on Thursday directed the block education official of Anekal taluk to issue a notice to the St Joseph Chaminade Academy and seek a clarification about the episode.

As per the app, Nandhi secured a total of 100 out of 160. She scored 31/40 in English (pass), 5/40 in rhymes (fail), 36/40 in maths (pass) and 28/40 in EVS (pass).

Baylanjanappa, DDPI of Bengaluru South, said, “As soon as the issue was brought to my attention, I directed the BEO to issue a notice to the school. However, the school has replied that the private app that displays the results was hit by technical error, which is why the app is showing the ‘fail’ result and that the school has not intentionally failed any student. But I have ordered an inquiry to check if at all the school authorities have detained any student based on the app results.”

Saju Augusty, principal of the school, said the app team had been asked to remove the word fail from the report card on the mobile app. “We are in the middle of the academic year. Final assessment is to happen only at the end of March. How can we fail a student in the middle of the year? First of all, we don’t detain any student. The issue that has been raised is about a unit test/ assessment conducted before the winter break in December. We have given a progress report to the parent of the child in which there is no mention of any failure. However, the child performed poorly in one of the assessments. We have given her a C, which stands for ‘needs improvement’,” Augusty said.

He further said, “We also have a mobile app used for sending class work/homework/ timetable/academic planner etc to parents. Parents also can view the report card on this app. Unfortunately, the mobile app software has set up a parameter to indicate ‘fail’ if any child scores less than 35 per cent in one subject or subjects by default. The parent is using this report card and ignoring the one which he has received in the hand to raise this issue and claiming the child has failed in the class which is not true.”

Advertisement

The principal also said the software team of the app was working on removing the word fail from the report card and that all children would be promoted to the next class in the final exam to be held in March.

Badal said, “Remarking the candidate as ‘failed’ in UKG has caused us parents a psychological trauma. While my daughter is asking about the result again and again, we have not been able to tell her. Moreover, while the app shows the result as ‘fail’, the physical mark sheet shows my daughter as promoted. This a clerical error on the management side. We are hoping that with the intervention of the education authorities, we’ll get some relief.”

Many netizens and parents associations have criticised the school management for “failing a UKG student”. Voice of Parents Association tweeted, “As per rules no child can be failed or held back until completion of elementary education. Schools run with their whims and rules. Hope @BCNagesh_bjp addresses this issue and ensure no child and their parents needs to go through this harassment and high handedness by schools.”