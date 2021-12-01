Muslim community ill-treated by Karnataka govt, BJP leader Manippady writes to CM

BJP leader and former Chairman of Karnataka State Minorities Commission Anwar Manippady has accused the Basavaraj Bommai-led government of ill treating the Muslim community in the state. In a letter to the Chief Minister, Manippady has expressed his disappointment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas is not being practiced in Karnataka and that the ‘Muslim community is being ill-treated, harassed and threatened with dire consequences even if our action are legitimate and legally binding’.

In his letter, he said that the Muslims are unable to get burial grounds despite a court order and they had to travel as far as 25-35km in search of burial grounds during the pandemic.

In the letter, he stated, “A burial ground allotted to us through the court order in 2005 has not been given to us. Recently, during the Covid pandemic we had to travel 25 to 35 kms in search of a burial ground for burying our brothers and sisters dead bodies which was rampant then. The expenses were touching up to Rs 40,000 inclusive of ambulance charges. Even during the normal times we had to travel quite a distance for the burial. Doddanagamangla, Survey no 5, Bangalore South Taluk has no Muslim burial grounds in an about 6-7kms vicinity. Moreover this Taluk has many Hoblis and villages without a burial ground.”

“In fact when 2 acres were being granted to our community we saw to it that Hindu and backward communities also got their lands for their cemeteries. None of them had come to fight for the land as they had their cemeteries in the close vicinity. We did that as an amiable gesture and also to get our land for the burial. As we thought that the majority community’s names could get our burial ground easily,” he added.

He said that ‘if this is not the proof of our party and our government neglecting and looking down at our community , what else we can bring to your notice to prove that you are neglecting and acting vengefully against the Muslim community.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, he also criticised the government for the functioning of the Wakf board. “The Government is even trying to get our extremely rich WAKF Board to poverty by supporting unwanted elements who are accused of trying to embezzle the government funds and WAKF properties as officers in charge of the Board.”