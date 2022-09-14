scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Amid anti-Hindi Diwas voices, Bommai promises law to make Kannada mandatory

Bommai said that they are bringing in 'Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill', aimed at further strengthening the efforts to give primacy to Kannada.

JD(S) leaders, including former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, stage a protest in the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha against the state government over Hindi Diwas celebrations.

Amid protests against the Karnataka government over Hindi Diwas celebrations, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the government will bring a law to make Kannada mandatory in the state.

His statement came after JD(S) leaders, including former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, staged a protest in the Vidhana Soudha during the session. Congress leader Siddaramaiah also criticised that imposing Hindi in Karnataka cannot be tolerated as “it is sponsored by the central BJP government and the RSS”.

During his speech in the Assembly, Bommai said that they are bringing in ‘Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill’, aimed at further strengthening the efforts to give primacy to Kannada.

“India is a union of states with different languages and cultures. There is no scope here to impose any specific language. In fact, the Prime Minister has also said that every regional language of the country is national language,” he said. “There is no compromise when it comes to protecting the interests of Karnataka. It might be about land, culture or language; in the past also, political parties in the state have unitedly fought for this,” the CM added.

Bommai said though Kannada was an administrative language in the state but there was no legal framework to back that up. “For the first time, we are going to enforce law to protect the interest of Kannada-speaking people and the language,” he said. In fact, under the New Education Police (NEP), professional courses, including engineering, have Kannada as an option to pursue the course and the students who enrolled with Kannada as the medium have completed one semester, the CM said.

Earlier in the day, several pro-Kannada organisations staged a protest against the state government for observing Hindi Diwas. Kumaraswamy also wrote to Bommai on Monday, saying, “the people of Karnataka are aware of the political motive behind Hindi Diwas” and it will be an injustice to spend taxpayers’ money on such celebrations.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 08:33:05 pm
At junction of their new paths, Prashant Kishor meets Nitish Kumar

