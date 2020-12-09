Anti-cow slaughter bill passed by Karnataka Assembly amid opposition from Congress

At present, the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act (1964) permits the slaughter of bulls, bullocks, and buffaloes that are aged above 12 years or are unfit for breeding or giving milk. (File photo)

The Karnataka Assembly passed the anti-cow slaughter bill on Wednesday amid opposition from the Congress. The bill, named as the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill 2020, was tabled by the ruling BJP government led by Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa.

It provides for a total ban on slaughter of cows in the state and stringent punishment to those who indulge in smuggling, illegal transportation, atrocities on cows and slaughtering them.

At present, The Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act (1964) that permits slaughter of bulls, bullocks, and buffaloes that are aged above 12 years or are unfit for breeding or giving milk.

In 2010, the BJP had passed the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill when it was in power. At the time, the bill proposed the slaughter of cattle be designated as a cognizable offence where arrests can be carried out without court warrants with punishment ranging from one to seven years in jail, or fines from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The possession of beef was also designated a crime in the proposed law.

The bill was, however shelved in 2013, when the Congress came to power, after it did not receive the Governor’s assent.

Earlier in the day, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan had tabled the bill as Congress MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah trooped into the well of the House.

The Congress members alleged that the bill was not discussed ahead of tabling in the Business Advisory Committee meeting.

“We had already discussed yesterday that new bills will not be tabled. We all had agreed that only the ordinances will be passed. But now Prabhu Chavan has suddenly introduced this anti-cow slaughter bill,” Siddaramaiah said in the assembly.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said he had clearly said in the meeting that important bills will be tabled on Wednesday and Thursday.

Chavan also referred to similar laws in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat while tabling the proposed bill. Recently, a team of officials led by Chavan had visited the two states to study about the implementation of the said law.

