Anti-CAA stir: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa defends police action for Mangalore firing

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Sunday defended the police for opening fire on the people protesting the amended Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Two people were killed in the police firing in Mangalore on Thursday.

Addressing media at his Bengaluru residence, Yediyurappa said, “Police resorted to firing when mob tried to storm the police station and steal arms. When people tried to disturb peace and indulge in arson and looting, should the police keep quiet? Are police not duty-bound to protect the innocents and property?”

Earlier today, Yediyurappa had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to families of victims— Abdul Jaleel (49), a fish market worker, and Noushin Kudroli (24), a welder— who had died in the incident.

The Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district has been directed to provide the compensation amount immediately to the families, as per Karnataka CMO.

Former CM H D Kumaraswamy also visited Mangaluru on Sunday, to meet the kin of the victims. He later handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those deceased.

Later, at a press conference in the port city, Kumaraswamy condemning police action said, the protesters had “assembled for a protest and not war”.

Reacting to Kumaraswamy’s statement, Yediyurappa said, “Opposition leaders are trying to whip up emotions of the innocent minorities. Doesn’t he (Kumaraswamy) know that violating prohibitory orders is a war against the Constitution and the law?”

Slamming the Opposition in the state further, Yediyurappa blamed the leaders for “not trying to read or understand the Act (CAA).”

He said, “They (opposition leaders) could have at least taken the pain to read details of the CAA when Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha discussed them for days,” and alleged that the Opposition was trying to “suppress the truth for political gains.”

Claiming that both CAA and NRC were in tune with secular values, the Karnataka CM addressed citizens: “My appeal to the people is CAA and NRC are nationalistic laws and they will not cause harm to any Indian. Both CAA and NRC are in tune with the constitution and its secular values.”

