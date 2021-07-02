Another sonic boom? Loud sound heard in Bengaluru today

Several residents took to Twitter to share their experiences regarding the loud sound. (Representative)

A loud sound was heard by the residents of Bengaluru around 12.30 pm on Friday, reminding them of the sonic boom they had heard a year back.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, CS Patil, the director of India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Bengaluru unit, said, “Do not panic. We are checking with the mines department regarding any blasts.”

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), there was no signal of any local tremor or earthquake.

In a statement, KSNDMC said, “A report of loud sound by the local community was received from Kengeri, Rajarajeswari Nagar and Vijayanagar, Bengaluru today, during the time duration 12:00 to 12:45 pm. The data was closely analysed from our Seismic Observatory for any possible seismic signals of an earth quake. The earthquake data/record analysed for the above durations shows no signal of local tremor/earthquake.”

Several residents took to Twitter to share their experiences regarding the loud sound. “Powerful, thunderous #boom heard in several parts of #Bengaluru at about 12.20 pm IST today leaving doors & windows rattled & cars sirens go off!” a Twitter user wrote.

Comparing it to last year’s sonic boom, another user said, “Heard a very loud blast like noise here in South Bengaluru at almost exactly 12:23 pm on July 02, 2021. Reminds one of the sonic boom that was heard in Bengaluru last year, this seemed a little louder and the house shook for a second or two.”

Bengaluru, last year in May, had witnessed a similar incident, which the Defence PRO had later said was a routine IAF Test Flight involving a supersonic profile that took off from Bengaluru Airport and flew in the allotted airspace well outside city limits.

“The sonic boom was probably heard while the aircraft was decelerating from supersonic to subsonic speed between 36,000 and 40000 feet altitude,” the defence ministry had said. It confirmed that the aircraft belonged to the Aircraft Systems and Testing Establishment and had flown in the allocated airspace outside city limits.

Explaining the unusual sound heard in the city, the Training Command headquarters of the Indian Air Force, said in a separate statement, “These (test flights) are done well beyond the city limits in specified sectors. However, considering the atmospheric conditions and reduced noise levels in the city during these times, the aircraft sound may become clearly audible even if it happened way out from the city.”

So far, the Ministry of Defence’s PRO in Bengaluru has not given any reaction to the “loud sound” heard on Friday.